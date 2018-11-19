German consignment stock 2019 extension

  • Nov 19, 2018 | Richard Asquith
German consignment stock 2019 extension

Germany has extended the timetable for the implementation of consignment stock VAT registration simplification until the start of 2019.

Currently, Germany requires a VAT registration where a non-resident transfers stock to be under the control of specific customer. Most other EU states treat this as a sale, with intra-community zero rating – thus avoiding the requirement for the non-resident to VAT register to report the movement.  The German Ministry of Finance agreed to change this position to 1 January 2019 to allow businesses to trade under the old regime in the short term.

Need help with your German VAT compliance?



Researching German VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Latest German news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/germany
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/germany
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/germany
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/germany
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara