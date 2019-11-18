GlobalPost delivers a helping hand to international shippers
Results
Better compliance
Business growth
Competitive advantage
Enhanced CSAT
Improved accuracy
Summary
Results
- Better compliance
- Business growth
- Competitive advantage
- Enhanced CSAT
- Improved accuracy
Tax challenges
- Customer experience
Tax complexity
Products used:
- Avalara Self-Serve Tariff Code Classification
Company overview
Customer
GlobalPost International
Industry
- Shipping services
- Distribution
As part of the Auctane company, GlobalPost International is an international and domestic shipping carrier for small to medium-sized businesses. The carrier provides delivery and fulfilment services to 50,000 merchants that sell internationally on marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, and Etsy. Through integrations with the Auctane family of shipping technology platforms including Stamps.com and ShipStation, GlobalPost helps sellers expand into new global markets.
Tax challenges
Vice President of GlobalPost Shea Felix has built up the company since its start in 2016. He says many retailers who use GlobalPost to ship their products internationally for the first time don’t understand the complexities of cross-border compliance.
“Our sweet spot is very small, entry-level international shippers. An incredible amount of customers ship once internationally and never again. That speaks to the friction point of international shipping. People know they can make money. They know they can grow their business. But if the overhead cost or complexity of doing it is too much, then they go back to domestic shipping,” says Shea.
Customs duty and tariffs often cause confusion for both sellers and buyers. When a seller ships Delivered Duty Paid (DDP), the buyer prepays duty rates and taxes upfront and can make an informed decision about their purchase.
When shipping DDP, it’s important for sellers to identify the contents of each shipment with country-specific Harmonized System (HS) codes. Without a simple and effective way to provide the correct tariff codes, merchants may lose money because packages are rejected at customs. However, if a seller doesn’t ship DDP, the buyer may be surprised that additional costs are required to accept the package and reject it when it arrives.
“If the taxes aren’t known, there’s a high rate of rejection. Then the package has to come back at a cost. We wanted a way merchants could educate themselves on how to navigate shipping internationally,” says Shea.
Why Avalara?
GlobalPost came to Avalara through an acquisition. Shea knew the president and CEO of a company acquired by Avalara, and his company provided a solution that had been adopted by U.S. government agencies and prominent private sector organisations.
Shea’s decision was driven by a need for simplicity, speed, and cost efficiency — all of which Avalara Self-Serve Tariff Code Classification provides. “Accuracy and ease of use were our top priorities, and this tool delivered exactly what we needed,” says Shea.
Merchants who visit the GlobalPost website are able to use Avalara Self-Serve Tariff Code Classification to look up HS codes needed to categorise goods for international export. Shippers can easily search for a product description, such as “smartphone” or “cotton T-shirt”, and the tool uses AI to generate mandatory universal 6-digit or country-specific 10-digit codes.
“Once you get the tariff code, we allow you to cut and paste that tariff code into the duty tax calculator to get the duty calculation. It works seamlessly together,” explains Shea.
Customer
GlobalPost International
Industry
- Shipping services
- Distribution
Tax challenges
- Customer experience
Tax complexity
Products used
- Avalara Self-Serve Tariff Code Classification
“The Self-Serve Tariff Code Classification tool has transformed the way our merchants approach international shipping. It’s an easy, accurate, and cost-effective solution that has streamlined the process, enabling our customers to expand their operations without the fear of customs-related complications.”
—Shea Felixt
Vice President, GlobalPost International
“The Self-Serve Tariff Code Classification tool has transformed the way our merchants approach international shipping. It’s an easy, accurate, and cost-effective solution that has streamlined the process, enabling our customers to expand their operations without the fear of customs-related complications.”
—Shea Felix
Vice President, GlobalPost International
Results
By offering the tool for free, GlobalPost enhanced customer satisfaction and empowered smaller merchants to expand globally without fear of unexpected costs or package rejections. Shea’s strategic decision not only improved operational efficiency but also positioned GlobalPost as a trusted partner in international shipping, driving growth and success for both the company and its customers.
“The Self-Serve Tariff Code Classification tool has transformed the way our merchants approach international shipping. It’s an easy, accurate, and cost-effective solution that has streamlined the process, enabling our customers to expand their operations without the fear of customs-related complications,” says Shea.
Now when GlobalPost support staff receive calls from customers concerned about returned packages, the team walks them through how to use Self-Serve Tariff Code Classification to prevent similar problems in the future. “Customer complaint calls went from being a negative experience to an educational experience,” says Shea.
GlobalPost also references the tool in marketing materials. “We tell people about it whenever we can. We know by clicks it gets attention,” says Shea.
“For businesses that offer similar services like we do and larger merchants that are doing more and more volume, I would highly recommend that they have this tool themselves. It’s not that complicated to do and the tool reduces a lot of the friction in international shipping,” he adds.