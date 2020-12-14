Customer

Company overview

Pincvision is a Dutch firm that specialises in trade compliance to help multinational businesses meet their global requirements. Its mission is to make sure administrative obligations are not a barrier to global trading, by offering services that cover customs and export, VAT, and environmental compliance. Their clients are based in and outside Europe, and many operate in the chemical and electrical sectors, where regulatory requirements are particularly strict. The firm uses Avalara VAT Reporting on top of its own software, to manage its clients’ VAT compliance. Every month it files approximately 350 VAT returns in around 30 countries, making it one of the software’s heaviest users.

High volume of returns required automation

Pincvision initially prepared clients’ VAT returns manually, but once the VAT compliance team started filing in multiple countries, it became clear that they needed an automated, scalable solution to support the business’s ambitious growth plans. The process for filing VAT returns can be very labour-intensive. The rules differ from country to country and returns must often be filed in the local language. Avalara VAT Reporting eliminates the arduous task of manually preparing and filing VAT and supplementary reports for companies with multi-jurisdictional compliance obligations. The software is integrated with Pincvision’s bespoke system, which was developed to allow clients to upload their transaction data to a portal each month and where the Pincvision system among others performs data enrichment and cleaning, and VAT technical checks. Daniëlle van der Meulen-Idema, Senior VAT Specialist at Pincvision, has been using VAT Reporting software since 2011. She was involved in the software procurement and says: “Our business was growing quickly and it was becoming increasingly difficult to rely on manual processes to provide VAT compliance. We looked at a number of potential providers but VAT Reporting stood out as the obvious choice.” VAT Reporting automatically extracts the necessary data to produce electronic filing formats as per country specifications. First, a draft return is produced for each country, which Pincvision is able to review together with their clients. Once approved, every VAT return is filed on time with the appropriate tax office.

Real-time compliance capability

In recent years Avalara’s software has evolved to accommodate the trend towards real-time compliance reporting. This VAT regime has already been implemented by several countries worldwide and many more plan to do so in the near future. When Spain launched the SII return in 2017, VAT Reporting was ready and able to support Pincvision’s processes to assist clients who have VAT obligations there. SII consists of electronically transmitting invoice records data to the tax office within four days of issuance or receipt. The near-live VAT transaction reporting process requires seven submissions, including sales and purchase invoices, intra-community supplies, and transactions for investment supplies.

A partnership that works

By partnering with Avalara, Pincvision can focus their knowledge and expertise on other areas of (VAT) compliance, instead of preparing hundreds of returns manually every month. Daniëlle has complete confidence that whenever new rules and regulations take effect, VAT Reporting will be up to date and their clients’ will remain compliant thanks to direct communication and cooperation between Pincvision and Avalara on upcoming changes and developments.