Are you ready for 2023? The year ahead in global indirect tax
Now that we’re back in an office routine after returning from a restful holiday period, it’s a good time to plan for the year ahead in indirect tax.
To help you prepare, we’ve analysed the VAT, GST, and e-invoicing regulatory updates coming into effect to identify the biggest global indirect tax trends and what they mean for your business. In addition to covering top trends, we also share a few resources to help you navigate tax compliance.
During the webinar, we discuss:
- The continued spread of e-invoicing and the growing number of new European mandates
- The EU’s VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) initiative
- VAT rate changes and changes to VAT reporting
- What senior leaders can do to help their teams
About the speakers
Alex Baulf
Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
Alex leads on global indirect tax at Avalara, driving engagement with policy and business leaders to develop a tax and compliance environment that will streamline and accelerate commerce for the overall growth of the economy. With over 16 years of experience in global VAT and GST and international indirect tax consultancy, Alex has specialised in analysing changing VAT requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management across processes, data, and technology.
Reece Duncan
Senior Manager, Solutions Consulting at Avalara
Reece has 11 years of experience working with indirect tax technology and leads the Avalara EMEA Solution Consulting team based in Brighton. Prior to joining Avalara, Reece worked at KPMG UK focusing on indirect tax technology solutions and implementations for global customers. Reece is a chartered accountant and tax-qualified graduate via the KPMG Tax Business School.