date Tuesday, January 23, 2024 time 3 p.m. GMT duration 60 minutes

Avalara experts will walk you through everything that’s new in indirect tax compliance in the EU, and e-invoicing globally. Saving your spot can help you prepare your business for the year ahead.

2024: the year ahead in indirect tax and e-invoicing

Our webinar can help you discover more about:

E-invoicing mandates rolling out across the world

The EU’s VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) initiative

Changes to VAT rates and reporting

What senior leaders can do to help their teams

Insight from Avalara experts can help you rise to the challenges ahead with improved efficiency and a more proactive approach to compliance.

About the speakers

Alex Baulf

Vice President, Global Indirect Tax & E-Invoicing, Avalara



Alex leads on e-invoicing at Avalara and specialises in analysing changing global indirect compliance requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management. Alex is also a member of the European Commission’s eInvoicing Technical Advisory Group and a member of the Board of the Digital Business Networks Alliance in the US.

Kamila Ferhat

Director, E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, Avalara

