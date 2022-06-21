WEBINAR

What you need to know about indirect tax compliance and e-invoicing in 2024

Register for our webinar to learn about 2024

date

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

time

3 p.m. GMT

duration

60 minutes

Stay ahead of the curve

Avalara experts will walk you through everything that’s new in indirect tax compliance in the EU, and e-invoicing globally. Saving your spot can help you prepare your business for the year ahead. 

2024: the year ahead in indirect tax and e-invoicing

Our webinar can help you discover more about:  

  • E-invoicing mandates rolling out across the world
  • The EU’s VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) initiative
  • Changes to VAT rates and reporting
  • What senior leaders can do to help their teams  

Insight from Avalara experts can help you rise to the challenges ahead with improved efficiency and a more proactive approach to compliance.  

About the speakers

Alex Baulf

Vice President, Global Indirect Tax & E-Invoicing, Avalara

Alex leads on e-invoicing at Avalara and specialises in analysing changing global indirect compliance requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management. Alex is also a member of the European Commission’s eInvoicing Technical Advisory Group and a member of the Board of the Digital Business Networks Alliance in the US.

Kamila Ferhat

Director, E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, Avalara

Kamila is a seasoned tax specialist with over 13 years’ experience in electronic invoicing and e-reporting. Throughout her career, Kamila has taken a leading role in advising and guiding companies to ensure compliance with e-reporting obligations and successfully implementing electronic invoicing solutions. 

