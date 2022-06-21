What you need to know about indirect tax compliance and e-invoicing in 2024
Register for our webinar to learn about 2024
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
3 p.m. GMT
60 minutes
Stay ahead of the curve
Avalara experts will walk you through everything that’s new in indirect tax compliance in the EU, and e-invoicing globally. Saving your spot can help you prepare your business for the year ahead.
2024: the year ahead in indirect tax and e-invoicing
Our webinar can help you discover more about:
- E-invoicing mandates rolling out across the world
- The EU’s VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) initiative
- Changes to VAT rates and reporting
- What senior leaders can do to help their teams
Insight from Avalara experts can help you rise to the challenges ahead with improved efficiency and a more proactive approach to compliance.
About the speakers
Alex Baulf
Vice President, Global Indirect Tax & E-Invoicing, Avalara
Alex leads on e-invoicing at Avalara and specialises in analysing changing global indirect compliance requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management. Alex is also a member of the European Commission’s eInvoicing Technical Advisory Group and a member of the Board of the Digital Business Networks Alliance in the US.
Kamila Ferhat
Director, E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, Avalara
Kamila is a seasoned tax specialist with over 13 years’ experience in electronic invoicing and e-reporting. Throughout her career, Kamila has taken a leading role in advising and guiding companies to ensure compliance with e-reporting obligations and successfully implementing electronic invoicing solutions.
