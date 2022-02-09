Worldwide, there are over 80 countries with some form of e-invoicing or e-reporting legislation. And this digital transformation shows no signs of slowing down - increasingly, tax authorities around the world are looking to technology as a means of more effective and efficient tax collection.

By mandating e-invoicing, local tax authorities are seeking to close the VAT gap and protect their revenues. On the flip side, businesses need to ensure they stay compliant with both new and emerging requirements.

But with a lack of harmonisation, and so many different aspects of e-invoicing, it’s not an easy task keeping up with the shifting requirements of tax authorities around the world.

Join Alex Baulf and Reece Duncan from Avalara as they look at the current and planned VAT digitisation regimes for 2022 and beyond, everything from E-invoicing to real time reporting and QR codes.

Our experts discuss the implications and burden of compliance for tax professionals, provide expert insight on both the technical and implementation challenges facing businesses, and how to be strategic and global versus tactical and local.