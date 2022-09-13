Ecommerce businesses: Are you sales tax compliant?
Tuesday, October 6, 2022
11 a.m. AEST
45 minutes
Nothing
If you’re a business with dreams of significant growth, now is the time to sell to the U.S. Increase your customer base, drive revenue, and position your brand for the future.
Selling into the U.S. is not without its complexity. Sales tax compliance is key. However, navigating the ins and outs of sales tax is complex for even the savviest business owner. Failing to comply puts your business at high risk for audit, penalties, even fraud charges. If you get sales tax right, you’ll reap the rewards and potential profits of selling into this booming market.
In this webinar, join tax directors Mary Cho and Steven Cabrera as they demystify U.S. sales tax and explain economic nexus and physical nexus rules. We'll show you how sellers can stay ahead through automation — and as a result improve your overall customer experience by avoiding any doorstep tax charges.
You’ll learn:
- The differences between sales tax and VAT
- How to collect the correct sales tax in every state
- How to register for a sales tax permit in new states
- Why automation is the trick to more accurate compliance
Speakers
Mary Cho
Tax Director at Avalara
Mary Cho is a tax director at Avalara focused on assisting customers with their historical sales tax obligations. She has been at Avalara for over three years and has several decades of experience with indirect state and local taxes. Her background, experience, and past employment with the Washington State Department of Revenue and several public accounting firms allow her to provide high-growth, complex companies with unique insight when it comes to minimizing sales tax risk and exposure.
Steven Cabrera
Tax Director at Avalara
Steven Cabrera is a CPA and former California tax auditor. He has over 20 years of sales and use tax experience both in state government, Big 4, and national public accounting sectors. His experience covers all areas of sales tax consulting including but not limited to nexus and voluntary compliance. Steven is currently a tax director in the Professional Services group at Avalara.