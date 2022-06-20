Future-proof your ecommerce business with a tech stack built for growth
Maintaining tax compliance in today’s ecommerce environment is one of the most costly and time-consuming activities for businesses. With more data, sales channels, and touchpoints to manage than ever before, staying compliant without tax automation software can be extremely challenging.
Our webinar explains how integrating Avalara and BigCommerce with your ERP system can make the whole process easier.
The benefits go beyond tax compliance.
Implementing the right tools can empower your business to operate more efficiently and unlock new growth potential.
You’ll hear from our joint customer, GTSE, about the ways our integrations helped streamline its processes.
Join our webinar to learn how Avalara and BigCommerce can help your business:
- Expand to new markets with confidence
- Automate your tax documentation
- Streamline your operations and reporting
- Access all your data in one place
- Refocus your resources
- Save time and cut costs
About the speakers
Tom Armenante
Ecommerce Director, GTSE
Tom has been working in digital marketing and ecommerce for over 10 years. With a strong understanding of ecommerce and marketplace strategy, he has helped grow the ecommerce offering of the GTSE brand, after co-founding the business in 2014.
Louise Broadhurst
Financial Controller, GTSE
Louise is a chartered accountant with over 20 years of experience in budgeting, forecasting, and financial management. She has worked at BDO Drive, Sneak Energy, and GTSE, focusing on cloud software, international expansion, and ERP implementation. Her expertise supports strategic decision-making and compliance, driving company growth and efficiency.
Matt Crawford
Vice President, Strategic Business Development, BigCommerce
Matt is responsible for ensuring the right partners are integrated to BigCommerce, a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established businesses, to help its merchants succeed and deliver a post-purchase experience that ensures shoppers will continue shopping with the merchant.
