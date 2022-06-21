Get help with the pitfalls of U.S. sales tax registrations

Is a voluntary disclosure agreement right for you?

Discover the importance of being proactive with your compliance

The complexities of U.S. sales tax make it easy to establish nexus in the U.S. without realising it. If this happens, a voluntary disclosure agreement (VDA) could be the way forward for your business. Our webinar explains the options available to you.

Our webinar can help you learn:

What the benefits of voluntary disclosure programmes are

Why it’s important to be proactive to minimise liability

Where you should register for U.S. sales tax prior to starting a VDA

What help is available if you’ve triggered nexus

About the speakers

Dan Stephens

Tax Technology Manager



Dan works with businesses to solve their indirect tax compliance problems. He puts businesses’ minds at ease by answering the many complex questions and helping to automate manual processes, saving them time and money.

Holly Parker

Cross-Border Solutions Manager

