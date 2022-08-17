WEBINAR
Video: Is a voluntary disclosure agreement right for you?
Our webinar can help you learn:
- What the benefits of voluntary disclosure programmes are
- Why it’s important to be proactive to minimise liability
- Where you should register for U.S. sales tax prior to starting a VDA
- What help is available if you’ve triggered nexus
About the speakers
Dan Stephens
Tax Technology Manager
Dan works with businesses to solve their indirect tax compliance problems. He puts businesses’ minds at ease by answering the many complex questions and helping to automate manual processes, saving them time and money.
Holly Parker
Cross-Border Solutions Manager
Having spent over seven years at DHL supporting customers’ expansion, Holly has an extensive logistics and ecommerce background, and can help businesses solve their cross-border challenges.