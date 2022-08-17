How to sell into the U.S.: Sales tax simplified
Tap into a growing ecommerce market while staying compliant
Now is a great time to sell in the U.S., where ecommerce sales are growing and predicted to reach $1.13 trillion in 2023. However, selling into the country brings U.S. sales tax compliance complexities.
In this ACCA webinar, Avalara experts break down what you need to know to get U.S. sales tax right and mitigate risk:
- Learn the difference between sales tax and VAT.
- Understand how to register for a sales tax permit in new states and calculate applicable sales tax.
- Discover why automation is the key to more accurate compliance.
Avalara experts provide tips to comply with U.S. sales tax regulations so you can increase your customer base and position your company for the future.
About the speakers
Fubin Yuan
Regional Sales Manager for EMEA and APAC, Avalara
Fubin Yuan is a Regional Sales Manager for Avalara, responsible for the EMEA (DACH and Benelux) and APAC (China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan) regions. He has a broad IT industry background and is fluent in Chinese, German, Dutch, and English. Fubin has worked across different countries and cultures, serving clients all over the world.
Nicole Morton
Cross-Border Solutions Manager, Avalara
Nicole Morton is a Cross-Border Solutions Manager for Avalara with over 10 years of experience at companies such as DHL and Aramex, supporting customers to expand their businesses internationally.