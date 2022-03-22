Ecommerce continues growing by leaps and bounds and now accounts for 15% of all retail sales in the US. If you’re a brand with dreams of significant growth, now is the time to sell to US consumers who spent $870 billion online last year. Increase your customer base, drive revenue, and position your brand for the future.

But selling into the US is not without its complexity. Sales tax compliance is key. However, navigating the in’s and out’s of sales tax is complex for even the savviest business owner. Failing to comply puts your business at high risk for audit, penalties, and you could even face fraud charges. If you get sales tax right, you’ll reap the rewards and potential profits of selling into this booming online retail market.

In this webinar, join our cross-border and sales tax experts to learn how to sell into the US successfully and achieve the American ecommerce dream.