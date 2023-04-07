Keeping cross-border sales switched on
With the rising cost of acquiring new customers, it’s more important than ever to deliver excellent customer service when selling internationally.
By reducing the impact of customs charges and VAT on your sales, you can continue to grow your business whilst protecting the customer experience.
In this on-demand webinar, our cross-border ecommerce experts outline how to avoid common pitfalls when selling internationally and keep goods moving on time.
You’ll find out:
- Why you should sell cross-border
- How to avoid lost revenue and improve margins
- How to get HS codes right to reduce delays
- Which regulations affect cross-border strategies
- How to avoid pitfalls by using technology
About the speakers
Nicole Morton
Cross-Border Solutions Manager
Nicole Morton is a Cross-Border Solutions Manager with over 10 years of experience at companies like DHL and Aramex, supporting customers to expand their businesses internationally.
John Chiswell
Cross-Border Solutions Manager
John Chiswell is a Cross-Border Solutions Manager with an extensive logistics and ecommerce background. John has worked with some of the major international logistics companies. As Cross-Border Solutions Manager, he looks to build solutions that can help companies expand into new markets, taking advantage of Avalara’s suite of compliance tools.