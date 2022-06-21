Next up in VAT: Navigating complexity and future trends
VAT regulations are constantly evolving, and with the shift towards e-invoicing and real-time reporting, managing VAT manually is becoming increasingly complex.
In this webinar, presented in partnership with ACCA, you’ll learn why manual VAT compliance is inefficient and how automating your VAT processes can enhance your business’s profitability.
Key points discussed in the webinar:
- VAT compliance: challenges and solutions
- Import and custom duties
- Importance of e-invoicing and live reporting
- VAT and digital services
About the speakers
Meike Le Roux
Director, EMEA Business Development, Avalara
Meike specialises in technology partnerships, e-invoicing, and live reporting, driving strategic alliances and innovative solutions to enhance operational efficiency.
Kamila Ferhat
Product Manager and Director, E-Invoicing and Live Reporting, Avalara
Kamila is a seasoned tax specialist with 13+ years of experience in electronic invoicing and e-reporting. She works closely with electronic invoicing publishers and service providers to build solutions that answer client and partner needs.
