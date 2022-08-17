Overcome your digital business tax challenges
Video: Discover how digital businesses can overcome compliance challenges and thrive internationally.
Digital businesses are faced with a multitude of tax compliance regulations
Watch our on-demand webinar to:
- Gain insight into the diverse tax regulations your business could face when entering new markets
- Discover how automation can simplify your tax compliance tasks
- Learn more about effective international tax planning strategies tailored for your digital business
Avalara and Certinia experts delve into the top tax challenges facing digital businesses and provide actionable insights to help you overcome them.
About the speakers
Andy Campbell
Global Solutions Evangelist, Certinia
Andy engages with executive teams undertaking major business transformations and advises customers and partners on cloud adoption. With over 25 years of technology and business change expertise across multiple geographies and industry sectors, Andy has substantial experience successfully deploying leading-edge technology to address significant business problems and opportunities.
Olivia Gates
EMEA/APAC Tax Technology Solutions Manager, Avalara
Olivia has answers to the many questions surrounding the world of tax compliance and software solutions that can automate processes. Olivia specialises in Avalara cloud-based global tax technology, a powerful tool for managing the evolving landscape of compliance.