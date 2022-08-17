WEBINAR
Preparing for the future of e-invoicing
Video: Global trends and expectations for the future of e-invoicing
As e-invoicing and real-time reporting grow across the world, businesses should prepare
This webinar, in partnership with The CFO and KPMG, covers:
- What e-invoicing is and how it actually works
- A timeline of current e-invoicing mandates and upcoming mandates
- How e-invoicing and real-time reporting help authorities reduce tax fraud
- Common challenges businesses face when implementing e-invoicing processes
- How to prepare for e-invoicing
About the speakers
Matt Harrison
EMEA VAT Solutions Director, Avalara
Matt is one of Avalara’s top VAT solutions specialists, with in-depth VAT knowledge and a unique perspective on the impact tax changes have on businesses.
James Dodd
VAT Solutions and E-Invoicing Manager, Avalara
James works with CFOs, finance directors, and anyone involved in indirect tax or invoicing to help solve tax compliance problems they didn’t know existed.