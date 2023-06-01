WEBINAR

Rise of e-invoicing and the growing need for tax technology

To view video, please enable cookies

Video: Rise of E-invoicing

E-invoicing and real-time reporting requirements are increasing

This can be an opportunity to reduce invoicing costs and streamline your finance department.

Watch this on-demand webinar to discover: 

  • The future of e-invoicing around the world 
  • Lessons to be learned from regions with e-invoicing already in place 
  • How e-invoicing can help you transform your AR/AP functions 
  • Why tax technology is becoming more important for businesses   
  • How to strategically scale your global compliance

About the speakers

Matt Harrison

EMEA VAT Solutions Director, Avalara

Matt is one of Avalara’s top VAT solutions specialists, with in-depth VAT knowledge and a unique perspective on the impact tax changes have on businesses.

James Dodd

VAT Solutions and E-Invoicing Manager, Avalara

James works with CFOs, finance directors, and anyone involved in indirect tax or invoicing to help solve tax compliance problems they didn't know existed.