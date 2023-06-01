WEBINAR
Rise of e-invoicing and the growing need for tax technology
Video: Rise of E-invoicing
E-invoicing and real-time reporting requirements are increasing
This can be an opportunity to reduce invoicing costs and streamline your finance department.
Watch this on-demand webinar to discover:
- The future of e-invoicing around the world
- Lessons to be learned from regions with e-invoicing already in place
- How e-invoicing can help you transform your AR/AP functions
- Why tax technology is becoming more important for businesses
- How to strategically scale your global compliance
About the speakers
Matt Harrison
EMEA VAT Solutions Director, Avalara
Matt is one of Avalara’s top VAT solutions specialists, with in-depth VAT knowledge and a unique perspective on the impact tax changes have on businesses.
James Dodd
VAT Solutions and E-Invoicing Manager, Avalara
James works with CFOs, finance directors, and anyone involved in indirect tax or invoicing to help solve tax compliance problems they didn't know existed.