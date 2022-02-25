Selling digital products and services across borders

Andy Campbell

Global Solution Evangelist, FinancialForce

Andy Campbell joined FinancialForce; the No.1 ISV on the Salesforce platform, as Global Solution Evangelist in 2019. His work involves engaging with executive teams that are undertaking major business transformations and advising customers and partners on cloud adoption.

He has over 25 years of technology and business change expertise across multiple geographies and industry sectors. He has substantial experience of successfully deploying leading edge technology to address significant business problems and opportunities.

Prior to FinancialForce he worked at Oracle for 20+ years in a variety of roles, latterly, as Cloud Evangelist, where he led the HR research and thought leadership activity for EMEA. Previous positions include Head of Talent Management programmes for a large global retailer and many project management roles in both public and private sectors.