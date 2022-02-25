Selling digital products and services across borders
A closer look at expansion and operational challenges for growing digital businesses
The digitalisation of the economy is changing the way we do business. Digital goods and services are now in greater demand... the list of online businesses is endless.
This sector is seeing a huge rise in global expansion, with leading software providers like Zoom experiencing a 300% increase in its global user base.
For growing digital businesses, this brings a whole new set of growing pains. Most notably, the need to invest in scalable, flexible financial systems and to comply effectively with local tax authorities. Governments are targeting distance sellers at a rapid rate, bringing confusion with the different criteria that they use to define these types of businesses.
Watch our on-demand webinar with Avalara and guest FinancialForce, to discuss how to overcome the growth and operational challenges to supercharge your digital business.
Register, and you'll learn:
- How to address increasingly complex tax requirements for digital businesses
- How to overcome operational growth challenges with your people and processes to avoid complexity, errors, delays and risk
- Practical tips and tricks for businesses scaling up using Avalara and FinancialForce integrations built natively into the Salesforce platform
Speakers
Andy Campbell
Global Solution Evangelist, FinancialForce
Andy Campbell joined FinancialForce; the No.1 ISV on the Salesforce platform, as Global Solution Evangelist in 2019. His work involves engaging with executive teams that are undertaking major business transformations and advising customers and partners on cloud adoption.
He has over 25 years of technology and business change expertise across multiple geographies and industry sectors. He has substantial experience of successfully deploying leading edge technology to address significant business problems and opportunities.
Prior to FinancialForce he worked at Oracle for 20+ years in a variety of roles, latterly, as Cloud Evangelist, where he led the HR research and thought leadership activity for EMEA. Previous positions include Head of Talent Management programmes for a large global retailer and many project management roles in both public and private sectors.
Alex Baulf
Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax
Alex leads on global indirect tax at Avalara, leading on engagement with policy and business leaders to develop a tax and compliance environment that will streamline and accelerate commerce for the overall growth of the economy. With over 16 years experience in global VAT and GST and international indirect tax consultancy, Alex has specialised in analysing changing VAT requirements and advising on impact assessment and change management across processes, data and technology.