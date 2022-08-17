How to build a resilient business in 2024 with Avalara and NetSuite

Explore the value of future-proofing your finance function through automation to stay resilient and improve profitability.

In this webinar, we will discuss:

The importance of adding tax automation within finance

The benefits CFOs are seeing by embracing automation in their departments, especially when it comes to automating tax and processes like invoicing and compliance

How automation helps businesses stay resilient, improve profitability, and build a world-class finance function

About the speakers

Chris Park

Senior Strategic Alliance Manager – Accounting and Consulting, Avalara



Chris has 10 years of experience working in indirect taxes and customs, and worked in New Zealand, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East before moving to London. He has worked on VAT and GST implementations across multiple countries, as well as indirect tax process improvement and tax transformation projects with a wide variety of clients, including implementing tax engines and automated tax reporting software.

Jamie Sargent FCA

Solutions Consultant Manager, Oracle NetSuite

