Tax and finance automation
Video: Learn more about automating your tax and finance function to improve compliance
How to build a resilient business in 2024 with Avalara and NetSuite
Explore the value of future-proofing your finance function through automation to stay resilient and improve profitability.
In this webinar, we will discuss:
- The importance of adding tax automation within finance
- The benefits CFOs are seeing by embracing automation in their departments, especially when it comes to automating tax and processes like invoicing and compliance
- How automation helps businesses stay resilient, improve profitability, and build a world-class finance function
About the speakers
Chris Park
Senior Strategic Alliance Manager – Accounting and Consulting, Avalara
Chris has 10 years of experience working in indirect taxes and customs, and worked in New Zealand, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East before moving to London. He has worked on VAT and GST implementations across multiple countries, as well as indirect tax process improvement and tax transformation projects with a wide variety of clients, including implementing tax engines and automated tax reporting software.
Jamie Sargent FCA
Solutions Consultant Manager, Oracle NetSuite
Jamie is a chartered accountant and has worked at NetSuite for 5 years. He is currently a solutions consultant, assisting organisations in optimising their financial processes and leveraging NetSuite solutions to drive efficiency and innovation. With a robust foundation in finance, he offers valuable perspectives on the intersection of finance and technology.