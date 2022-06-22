Selling globally is complicated for software and digital goods as each region has their own set of complex and contradictory tax legislations. Due to this it is no wonder that many SaaS vendors often fail to prioritise and fully understand tax compliance.

Understanding the basics of tax compliance in the UK and EU and streamlining your tax processes can greatly reduce the stress of navigating the complicated landscape. There are several different ways to streamline your process and to remain compliant as legislations change globally. Hearing from companies who have struggled in the past and those who have managed to navigate this complicated space will provide you with invaluable insight on how you too can navigate the UK and EU landscape successfully.