Selling globally is complicated for software and digital goods as each region has their own set of complex and contradictory tax legislations. Due to this it is no wonder that many SaaS vendors often fail to prioritise and fully understand tax compliance.
Understanding the basics of tax compliance in the UK and EU and streamlining your tax processes can greatly reduce the stress of navigating the complicated landscape. There are several different ways to streamline your process and to remain compliant as legislations change globally. Hearing from companies who have struggled in the past and those who have managed to navigate this complicated space will provide you with invaluable insight on how you too can navigate the UK and EU landscape successfully.
Watch our webinar, in association with Accountancy Age, and learn how to:
- Remain compliant as you expand globally
- Gain insight into the tax risks software businesses can incur
- Overcome operational growth challenges with your people and processes
- Hear from experts on the different ways streamlining tax processes has helped compliance.
Speakers
Stephen Bartholomew
EMEA VAT Solutions Manager
Stephen joined Avalara in February 2021, as a VAT Solutions Manager, specialising in indirect tax compliance. Integral to his role is working with non-resident companies to explore VAT compliance solutions. A huge number of UK businesses are now trying to navigate the complexities of EU and global compliance, particularly with the introduction of the IOSS and Union OSS simplifications. As a compliance specialist, Stephen supports businesses to understand their VAT obligations, but also find the most suitable solutions as they expand into new markets.
Sarah Shears
Head of VAT Group - Anderson
Sarah is head of the VAT Group at Andersen in the United Kingdom. She has a deep indirect tax technical knowledge of across a number of sectors, connecting complex tax technical issues with practical and commercial application. Sarah coordinates cross tax and cross border projects, ensuring the right stakeholders are engaged.
Sarah and her team support multinational groups with their UK and EU VAT compliance and reporting obligations.