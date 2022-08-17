Trading internationally: An export 101
Video: Trading internationally: An export 101
Avalara experts on international trade compliance and customs — Alex Baulf and Lyndsey Robinson — join Simon Gray, Director of Business at ICAEW, for an export 101. They discuss key considerations businesses should take when it comes to VAT and customs, and the pitfalls to look out for when selling around the world.
This webinar covers:
- Exporting and VAT
- Customs Declaration Service (CDS)
- Incoterms
- Ways to maximize exporting
- Conformity markings
- UK Single Trade Window
About the speakers
Alex Baulf
Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
With over 16 years of experience in global VAT, GST, and international indirect tax consultancy, Alex analyzes changing VAT requirements and advises on impact assessment and change management across processes, data, and technology.
Lyndsey Robinson
Customs Manager at Avalara
Twenty years of industry experience in global customs and trade transactions have given Lyndsey the knowledge to navigate the complexities of the customs landscape. Lyndsey is one of Avalara’s customs experts, providing extensive technical knowledge on import and export formalities, documentation requirements, and the impact of trade negotiations on businesses.