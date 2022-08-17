Trading internationally: An export 101

Avalara experts on international trade compliance and customs — Alex Baulf and Lyndsey Robinson — join Simon Gray, Director of Business at ICAEW, for an export 101. They discuss key considerations businesses should take when it comes to VAT and customs, and the pitfalls to look out for when selling around the world. This webinar covers: Exporting and VAT

Customs Declaration Service (CDS)

Incoterms

Ways to maximize exporting

Conformity markings

UK Single Trade Window

About the speakers

Alex Baulf

Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax at Avalara

With over 16 years of experience in global VAT, GST, and international indirect tax consultancy, Alex analyzes changing VAT requirements and advises on impact assessment and change management across processes, data, and technology.

Lyndsey Robinson

Customs Manager at Avalara