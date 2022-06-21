Unlocking U.S. market potential: Key considerations for European businesses
Free webinar
Hear from Benjamin Faust, Tax Technology Solutions Manager at Avalara, and Ben Troch, Director at International Management Solutions Inc., in a thoughtful discussion on the complexities of entering the U.S. market and the potential it holds for your business.
Discover how IMS and Avalara can become your trusted partners in navigating the nuances of the U.S. market, from tax regulations to compliance requirements.
About the speakers
Benjamin Faust
Tax Technology Solutions Manager, Avalara
Benjamin has a passion for software automation and an in-depth understanding of indirect taxes. He helps businesses solve the complex challenges of selling internationally with Avalara tax automation solutions.
Ben Troch
Director, International Management Solutions Inc.
Ben has master’s degrees in taxation and law and more than five years’ experience working with international clients. Prior to joining the IMS Chicago office, Ben worked as a Senior Tax Consultant at PwC Belgium. Now based back in Belgium, Ben acts as the first contact for Benelux companies and provides various tax and consultancy services.
