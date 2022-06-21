U.S. expansion: What’s needed for success?
Selling in the U.S. is an exciting milestone for your business — but keeping up with varying rates and regulations in over 13,000 sales and use tax jurisdictions can quickly become overwhelming.
Navigate the complexities of U.S. tax compliance with ease
Our solutions can help you ensure compliance in every corner of the U.S.
Avalara and Landmark Global have helped many companies with their U.S. expansion goals. In this on-demand webinar, our experts share insights from those experiences and discuss the tools and strategies essential to overcoming the challenges of U.S. tax compliance.
You’ll learn:
- Challenges to consider when selling in the U.S.
- Shipping strategies unique to the U.S.
- Key compliance considerations of U.S. customs
- Tools for tracking U.S. sales tax obligations
About the speakers
Jonathan Matchett
Senior Vice President, Landmark Global UK
For the past decade, Jonathan has been at the forefront of supporting ecommerce sellers with cross-border growth and delivery solutions.
Heather Wight
Regional Sales Manager, Avalara
Heather has more than 10 years of industry experience helping companies to expand into new markets.
