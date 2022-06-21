Navigate the complexities of U.S. tax compliance with ease

Our solutions can help you ensure compliance in every corner of the U.S.

Avalara and Landmark Global have helped many companies with their U.S. expansion goals. In this on-demand webinar, our experts share insights from those experiences and discuss the tools and strategies essential to overcoming the challenges of U.S. tax compliance. You’ll learn: Challenges to consider when selling in the U.S.

Shipping strategies unique to the U.S.

Key compliance considerations of U.S. customs

Tools for tracking U.S. sales tax obligations

About the speakers

Jonathan Matchett

Senior Vice President, Landmark Global UK



For the past decade, Jonathan has been at the forefront of supporting ecommerce sellers with cross-border growth and delivery solutions.



Heather Wight

Regional Sales Manager, Avalara

