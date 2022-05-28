Webinar

Selling into the EU

Tuesday, August 13, 2024

12 p.m. BST

1 hour

Simplify VAT compliance

For companies operating within Europe, VAT is an important (and tricky) component of tax compliance.

Rates and rules are specific to each country, so tracking them gets more complicated as you expand across borders. The right tools can help you simplify the process.

Join our webinar to learn from Avalara VAT experts about the current state of EU VAT, the outlook for the future, and strategies for success. We’ll cover the following topics:

  • VAT simplification strategies, including the Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS)
  • Calculating import and customs duties
  • Overview of e-invoicing and live reporting mandates
  • Differences in VAT treatment: digital vs. physical goods

About the speakers

Rachael Marshman

Director of Product Management, Avalara

Rachael is a leader in tax technology, identifying tax pain points for businesses entering new markets and analysing their commercial impact. Her solutions to these complex challenges result in significant cost savings and improved operational efficiency.

Alexa Matthews

Senior Solutions Consultant, Avalara

Alexa advises businesses of all sizes and industries on how to be tax compliant when selling into new markets and proposes best practices for indirect tax automation initiatives.

