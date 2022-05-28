Selling into the EU
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
12 p.m. BST
1 hour
Simplify VAT compliance
For companies operating within Europe, VAT is an important (and tricky) component of tax compliance.
Rates and rules are specific to each country, so tracking them gets more complicated as you expand across borders. The right tools can help you simplify the process.
Join our webinar to learn from Avalara VAT experts about the current state of EU VAT, the outlook for the future, and strategies for success. We’ll cover the following topics:
- VAT simplification strategies, including the Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS)
- Calculating import and customs duties
- Overview of e-invoicing and live reporting mandates
- Differences in VAT treatment: digital vs. physical goods
About the speakers
Rachael Marshman
Director of Product Management, Avalara
Rachael is a leader in tax technology, identifying tax pain points for businesses entering new markets and analysing their commercial impact. Her solutions to these complex challenges result in significant cost savings and improved operational efficiency.
Alexa Matthews
Senior Solutions Consultant, Avalara
Alexa advises businesses of all sizes and industries on how to be tax compliant when selling into new markets and proposes best practices for indirect tax automation initiatives.
