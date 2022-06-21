Join our free webinar

date Thursday, June 20, 2024 time 10:00 a.m. BST

duration 45 minutes, including live Q&A



Selling in the U.S. is an exciting milestone for your business — but keeping up with varying rates and regulations in over 13,000 sales and use tax jurisdictions can quickly become overwhelming.

Navigate the complexities of U.S. tax compliance with ease

Our solutions can help you ensure compliance in every corner of the U.S.

Avalara and Landmark Global have helped many companies with their U.S. expansion goals. In this webinar, our experts will share insights from those experiences and discuss the tools and strategies essential to overcoming the challenges of U.S. tax compliance. We’ll cover: Challenges to consider when selling in the U.S.

Shipping strategies unique to the U.S.

Key compliance considerations of U.S. customs

Tools for tracking U.S. sales tax obligations

About the speakers

Jonathan Matchett

Senior Vice President, Landmark Global UK

For the past decade, Jonathan has been at the forefront of supporting ecommerce sellers with cross-border growth and delivery solutions.

Heather Wight

Regional Sales Manager, Avalara