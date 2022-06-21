Your definitive guide to P2P trends in the UK 2024
On-demand webinar
PPN’s flagship survey shares insights from finance and procurement leaders on end-to-end procure to pay (P2P). The combined results create the definitive guide to P2P in the UK.
Watch our webinar to hear from Avalara’s Altan Fadil and PPN’s Ellen Leith as they discuss the trends, challenges, and future outlook of P2P.
We’ll discuss:
- ViDA and its effects on e-invoicing adoption in the UK
- Analytics and AI and their impact on tax compliance
- Correlations between error, fraud, and your master supplier file (MSF)
- Barriers to tax automation
- Workplace trends and hybrid working
About the speakers
Altan Fadil
VAT and E-Invoicing Sales Leader, Avalara
Altan is a highly experienced and results-oriented sales leader with a proven track record of success in the invoice automation SaaS technology industry. He has over 15 years of experience with a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing businesses in this space.
Ellen Leith
CEO, PPN
Ellen has managed, driven, and directed Purchase to Pay Network (PPN) since 2008. She is passionate about creating a platform that offers professionals in the finance, procurement, and supply chain sectors across a variety of different industries a space to learn, network and develop, by offering best practice advice, market research, industry news, events, webinars, and more.
On-demand webinar