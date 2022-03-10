Driving global ecommerce growth:

A road map for international sales

Download as a PDF

Expanding into new markets brings both opportunities and challenges. Scaling puts additional pressures on your resources, pricing strategy, and customer experience, posing potential risks to your brand's reputation.

This roadmap will guide you through each step of an ideal international transaction so you can identify risks to manage and opportunities to seize.

International sales growth road map – in 7 steps

STEP

01

Avalara customer tax calculation process, step 1 of 3

Register in each country you plan to sell

An illustration of a business navigating cross-border VAT reporting

Before you sell anything, your business may be required to register with local tax authorities to collect sales and use taxvalue-added tax (VAT), or goods and services tax (GST), and submit returns. Failing to do so when required can result in penalties.

An illustration of a business navigating cross-border VAT reporting
Avalara customer tax calculation process, step 1 of 3
STEP

02

Avalara customer tax calculation process, step 1 of 3

Add items to your site with the correct tariff codes

Assign the correct tariff codes (also known as HS codes) to each of your products so you can calculate customs duties and import taxes accurately. It can be tricky, but Avalara cross-border solutions can help you get it right.

Avalara customer tax calculation process, step 1 of 3
STEP

03

Avalara customer tax calculation process, step 1 of 3

Your overseas customer puts an item in their cart and checks out

Customers expect transparency at the checkout. Hidden costs are a key driver of cart abandonment, and can result in angry customers leaving bad reviews. Always strive for accuracy at the checkout

Avalara customer tax calculation process, step 1 of 3
STEP

04

Avalara customer tax calculation process, step 1 of 3

You package items for shipment including information to help with customs clearance

Couriers aren’t liable for your compliance. It’s up to you to value your goods accurately, describe them correctly, and pay the correct duties so your goods can clear customs as quickly as possible.

Avalara customer tax calculation process, step 1 of 3
STEP

05

Avalara customer tax calculation process, step 1 of 3

Your shipping company files an import declaration

Take note of any special fees or import taxes that may exist for specific items, such as potentially hazardous materials, and can cause customs delays.

Avalara customer tax calculation process, step 1 of 3
STEP

06

Avalara customer tax calculation process, step 1 of 3

Your shipment is transported to the destination country

Different countries can apply different duty rates to products, and varying rates and rules need to be considered. For example, a particular shoe might be charged 12.5% duty in the U.S., while in Australia the same shoe could be charged just 5%.

Avalara customer tax calculation process, step 1 of 3
STEP

07

Avalara customer tax calculation process, step 1 of 3

Your happy customer receives their order with no unwelcome surprises

Keep your customers happy by calculating and communicating duties and taxes. Customers who discover they have to pay extra to get their goods are unlikely to come back and buy again. They might even refuse the shipment, leaving you with return shipping costs.

Cross-border ecommerce can be complicated, but with a little knowledge and a helping hand, you can confidently find new customers for your products all over the world.

Avalara customer tax calculation process, step 1 of 3
Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard

Contact us today

Let's discuss how compliance automation helps you thrive in global markets

Connect with us right now

Call

+44 (0) 1273 022400

Chat

Chat

Connect with us right now

Call

+44 (0) 1273 022400

Chat

Chat