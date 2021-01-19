US sales tax compliance is always complex. This year, its complexity is compounding the challenges facing businesses struggling to adapt to the effects of COVID-19.

Now, more than ever, businesses need to keep a careful eye on legislative changes and emerging trends as state and local governments look to recoup revenue losses due to business restrictions and closures. The 2021 US sales tax changes report covers all this and more.

New sales tax compliance obstacles and regulations have impacted – and will likely continue to impact – different industries in vastly different ways as we head into 2021. To help track all this, we’ve also, for the first time, included a breakdown of these impacts on different industries.