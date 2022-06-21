Avalara for Oracle helps eliminate compliance headaches: disparate data sources, overburdened compliance teams, transaction delays caused by manual processes — the landscape is rife with complexities that prevent operational efficiency.

How Avalara and Oracle make taxes less taxing for enterprises

Welcome to the future of automated compliance built for Oracle users

Avalara’s cloud-based compliance platform (for global tax calculations, returns, certificate management, e-invoicing, and more) has been carefully and intentionally fitted to integrate seamlessly with Oracle technologies by an in-house team of Oracle experts.

From initial onboarding with Oracle Cloud ERP, businesses can activate Avalara in just a few steps thanks to Oracle Turnkey Tax Activation. This state-of-the-art integration is one of few Oracle B2B partnership initiatives, and can save your business implementation time and costs through a unified solution.

Hosted on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), our Oracle-certified integrations scale with your business to meet complex compliance standards and mandates around the world.