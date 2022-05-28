Free download

Maximising the benefits of e-invoicing

As e-invoicing mandates roll out in more countries around the world, businesses are experiencing firsthand the benefits — and challenges — of implementing e-invoicing software.

Common challenges of implementing e-invoicing software

While the benefits of e-invoicing far outweigh the challenges, there are several issues that companies fail to plan for.

Integration with current systems being more complex

Overall cost being higher than expected

Implementation taking more time than initially planned

Not enough buy-in from key stakeholders

Insufficient resources to manage implementation