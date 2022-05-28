REPORT
How to get the most out of your e-invoicing platform
Maximising the benefits of e-invoicing
As e-invoicing mandates roll out in more countries around the world, businesses are experiencing firsthand the benefits — and challenges — of implementing e-invoicing software.
Common challenges of implementing e-invoicing software
While the benefits of e-invoicing far outweigh the challenges, there are several issues that companies fail to plan for.
- Integration with current systems being more complex
- Overall cost being higher than expected
- Implementation taking more time than initially planned
- Not enough buy-in from key stakeholders
- Insufficient resources to manage implementation
Learn how to integrate e-invoicing with your ERP, plan for implementation, and maximise your ROI.
