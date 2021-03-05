See how marketplaces and their sellers are winning the customer experience
PSFK and Avalara bring you a report on how technology and digital-first strategies are creating the next generation of marketplace shopping
“Effective marketplace strategies should include everything from searchability to page optimization to payments. For marketplaces, providing third-party sellers with access to technology integrations to improve each stage of the customer journey is key.”
—Meg Higgins, VP/GM, Ecommerce and Marketplaces, Avalara
Navigating the marketplace landscape
To serve omnichannel consumers, every step in their purchase journey from search and product engagement to payment and delivery must be seamless and intuitive.
The Marketplace Playbook from PSFK and Avalara describes key trends and technologies sellers are using to drive success in their marketplace selling strategies.
Six strategies for marketplace success
Align your discovery strategy with consumer expectations by first integrating immersive tools into customers’ preferred search channels, then meeting them with the contextual suggestions customers expect once they arrive.
Create a trusted destination through an authentic and engaging product display page experience, where customers are met with a rich media experience no matter their preferred channel or marketplace, and user-generated content and reviews can inform continuously better product experiences.
Directly partner with suppliers to meet consumer demand for fast and free delivery and win loyalty within a saturated marketplace landscape by leveraging supplier partnerships to streamline the last mile.
Learn about how financial software and back-end technology improve the transaction and checkout process.
Connect inventory, sales trends, teams, and data within a single view to provide teams and tools the ability to act in real time, and continuously update pricing and availability.
Apply necessary algorithms and tools to marketplace data to generate insights, which in turn can be used to update and refine existing product, sales, and marketing efforts, as well as inform ongoing innovation and decisions.
Get leading marketplace selling strategies:
- Key findings on ecommerce and digital-first consumers
- What the shifting omnichannel landscape means for sellers
- How marketplaces function as part of a strategy for 2021 and beyond
- Breakdown of the six strategies to help optimize the use of marketplaces
- Action plans for a next-generation marketplace experience
Download the report