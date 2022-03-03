The demand for digital goods and services exploded during the pandemic, when the world had to adapt to a digital-first existence. As software businesses grew to meet this spike in demand, many had to undertake new tax obligations to avoid penalties for non-compliance.

Trading in new markets and countries means opportunities for growth, but also having to adhere to additional tax regulations —regardless of whether the business is physically based in that country. Software companies are, therefore, faced with the complicated task of juggling different regional requirements, charging the correct rates, and organising tax returns to continue growing.