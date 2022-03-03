The Top 7 Tax Challenges Facing Growing Software Businesses
A comprehensive guide to traversing global tax challenges and selling digital goods internationally
Top 7 Tax Challenges
Facing Growing Software Businesses
A comprehensive guide to traversing global tax challenges and selling digital goods internationally
Discover the emerging growth challenges facing software businesses and how to overcome them
The demand for digital goods and services exploded during the pandemic, when the world had to adapt to a digital-first existence. As software businesses grew to meet this spike in demand, many had to undertake new tax obligations to avoid penalties for non-compliance.
Trading in new markets and countries means opportunities for growth, but also having to adhere to additional tax regulations —regardless of whether the business is physically based in that country. Software companies are, therefore, faced with the complicated task of juggling different regional requirements, charging the correct rates, and organising tax returns to continue growing.
This guide explains how to overcome the top seven tax challenges facing your digital services business so you can keep growing internationally.
Download the guide to learn:
How non-compliance can halt the growth of digital goods businesses
How to mitigate the risk of non-compliance
Breaking into new markets and other opportunities for growth
Tax challenges for digital goods and software businesses
Online expansion within digital goods businesses