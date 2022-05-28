INFOGRAPHIC

U.S. sales tax compliance explained with socks

Contact us

Things can get complicated along the supply chain

There’s complexity to unravel at every step. To understand your U.S. sales tax obligations at each stage of the supply chain, follow the journey of the humble sock from the production line to the buyer’s foot.

This handy infographic can help you understand

  • The complexities of U.S. sales tax
  • How rates and rules can vary between states
  • Your compliance obligations as a seller
  • What you need from your customers
Compliance explained

Understand your U.S. sales tax obligations

Follow a sock’s journey from factory to foot to understand U.S. sales tax compliance at each step of the supply chain.

Download now
Compliance explained

Understand your U.S. sales tax obligations

Follow a sock’s journey from factory to foot to understand U.S. sales tax compliance at each step of the supply chain.

Download now

Contact us

Connect with Avalara

Call

+44 (0) 1273 022400

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Connect with Avalara

Call

+44 (0) 1273 022400

Chat

Chat with a specialist