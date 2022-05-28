INFOGRAPHIC
U.S. sales tax compliance explained with socks
Things can get complicated along the supply chain
There’s complexity to unravel at every step. To understand your U.S. sales tax obligations at each stage of the supply chain, follow the journey of the humble sock from the production line to the buyer’s foot.
This handy infographic can help you understand
- The complexities of U.S. sales tax
- How rates and rules can vary between states
- Your compliance obligations as a seller
- What you need from your customers
Compliance explained
Understand your U.S. sales tax obligations
Follow a sock’s journey from factory to foot to understand U.S. sales tax compliance at each step of the supply chain.
