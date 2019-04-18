Selling online is one of the few growth areas in the current challenging environment, however US tax authorities are increasingly extending their sales tax net to include non-US business.

Following the 2018 South Dakota vs Wayfair Inc. Supreme Court ruling, almost all states have brought remote sellers into the US sales tax net.

States are now expecting any overseas business, over their (low) annual sales thresholds to register with them, correctly track and calculate these fiendishly complex rates, then report and remit taxes.

If you are selling into the US, or plan to, you may find yourself exceeding the new ‘economic nexus’ selling thresholds – triggering sales tax registrations for foreign businesses. Don’t be caught out!