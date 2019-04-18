As countries around the world shift their tax burden from direct to indirect taxes, accelerated by the need for COVID-19 funding, the momentum to tax cross-border digital services is growing.

2020 will see a record 11 countries implement VAT on foreign providers of digital services for the first time. This will bring the total to 71 by the end of 2020. A further 15 countries have announced plans to extend their VAT nets to digital services.