VAT on Digital Services
As countries around the world shift their tax burden from direct to indirect taxes, accelerated by the need for COVID-19 funding, the momentum to tax cross-border digital services is growing.
2020 will see a record 11 countries implement VAT on foreign providers of digital services for the first time. This will bring the total to 71 by the end of 2020. A further 15 countries have announced plans to extend their VAT nets to digital services.
This guide covers implemented and proposed indirect taxes on over 85 countries around the world.
What's inside?
- What different countries class a digital service and what is exempt
- The impact of these new taxes on the EU MOSS process
- How VAT liabilities are shifting to marketplaces, and
- How this will affect UK digital services post Brexit
