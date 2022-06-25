Companies in the U.K. with 250 or more relevant employees, which includes Avalara, must report on a set of gender pay statistics which inform what is referred to as the UK gender pay gap. All reports are publicly available on the U.K. government’s website. Specific links to Avalara’s reports are: 2023/2024 | 2022/2023.

Note, the information Avalara provided is based on historical data from April 2022 to April 2023. It does not compare earnings for men and women in the same/similar jobs and does not measure total compensation.