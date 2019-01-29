VATLive > Blog > European News > Austria marketplace VAT liabilities

Austria marketplace VAT liabilities

  • Jan 29, 2019 | Richard Asquith

Austria is to become the latest EU country to propose making sharing economy online marketplaces responsible for the VAT of third-parties on their platforms. The implementation date is 2020.

Platforms must supply the tax authorities with transactional data from third parties on their platforms which will help determine Austrian VAT liabilities. 

Austria is also considering withdrawing the €22 VAT and customs exemption for small value imports from outside the country. The EU is scheduled to scrap this relief in 2021.

Need help with your Austrian VAT compliance?



Researching Austrian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Austria VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/austria,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/austria
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/austria,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/austria
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/austria,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/austria
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/austria,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/austria
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe