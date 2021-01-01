Brexit EU VAT & customs options for UK ecommerce sellers

UK ecommerce sellers face hard choices on taxes and customs if they want to keep selling to EU consumers in 2021 following the end of the Brexit transition period. Import VAT and customs declarations are due for the first time. Failure to address them now will mean extra taxes, delayed shipments and frustrated customers. UK sellers can also no longer rely on the EU distance selling thresholds - they must register immediately if they are selling goods to EU consumers.

A Brexit free trade deal with no goods tariffs or quotas was announced 24 December 2020.

Contact Avalara’s Brexit Team who can explain the details. There are lots of actions you can take to avoid import VAT and delivery delays. Avalara can detail the best ones for your business. You can check UK Brexit VAT for EU and US ecommerce sellers here.

Four choices for your EU VAT and customs

Below are four options for sellers. Remember, any marketplace you are using may restrict these choices to secure their own customers’ best experience - see option 4. A further issue is where to clear the goods into the EU if you chose importer of record in the below options. This is covered after this Options section.