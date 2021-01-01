Brexit UK VAT for EU & US ecommerce sellers

EU and US ecommerce sellers face hard choices on taxes and customs in 2021, the end of the Brexit transition period. The UK’s HMRC has imposed new ecommerce VAT registration and customs obligations on any non-UK merchant selling goods consignments to UK consumers not exceeding ≤£135 (about €150 or $175). There is no annual selling threshold – you must UK VAT register and report quarterly. Check EU VAT rules for UK ecommerce sellers after Brexit.

Failure to address from 1 January 2021 will mean:

Blocked goods at the border;

Tax penalties;

Upset customers; plus

If you sell via a marketplace, you will likely be blocked without a UK VAT number

What's changed on UK ecommerce VAT in 2021?

What’s changed on UK ecommerce VAT in 2021?

The UK made the following changes to the ecommerce VAT rules from 1 January 2021 after it left the EU VAT regime and Customs Union:

The UK removed the £15 VAT-exemption on small value parcels. All sales to UK consumers are now subject import VAT.

Sales of goods in consignments not exceeding £135 shipped from outside of the UK to a UK consumer should be charged with UK VAT at 20% in the checkout. This is done by the seller. So the UK is moving the import VAT from the border to the point-of-sale.

The seller has to produce a customs invoice, with the UK VAT showing, to clear the goods into the UK. There is also be a requirement for a slimmed-down customs declaration. If you are importing into the UK, you must be a resident business for certain Customs issues, including the declarations. You may require an import customs representative.

The seller must be UK VAT registered to report this each quarter to HMRC, and pay the VAT collected in the checkout

The seller may no longer rely on their freight company to collect the VAT from their customer.

If the goods consignment is above £135, then the old import VAT rules apply. So the seller or the shopper can pay the UK import VAT

NOTE: there are no UK tariffs due on consignments into the UK below £135.

How do I get UK VAT registered?

How do I get UK VAT registered?

Non-UK businesses need to get UK VAT registered to comply with the new rules. The UK requires basic information including Director passport copies, company details and a Power of Attorney. The UK is particularly weary of businesses not able to clarify they understand the new rules, or provide proof of their trading models.

Once VAT registered, businesses must handle UK compliance procedures, including quarterly VAT returns and UK invoice obligations. Plus, if needed, UK Intrastat arrivals (imports) submissions.