Canada reviews GST on foreign B2C digital services

The 2014 Canadian Federal Budget has indicated that the government is considering levying Canadian GST on purchases by consumers of digital / electronic goods from foreign internet sites such as Amazon (Kindle), Netflix, Apple i-Tunes and Google Play.

This shift would require foreign providers to GST register as non-resident traders in Canada, and charge taxes based on the Provinces of their customers. At present, customers are expected to declare and pay the taxes themselves, but this is rarely observed and is difficult to police. Bringing in foreign providers of e-services would also level the playing field for Canadian-resident providers who are required to levy GST on e-services.