Italy refuses SdI e-invoice launch delay

Italian Senators last week rejected two applications to delay the January 2019 introduction of SdI electronic invoice reporting for B2B and B2C transactions.

The first amendment called for a delay in the extension to January 2020. The second proposed a phased approach, starting with publicly listed businesses in 2019. This would then have been extended in 2020 to companies with more than 50 employees; and then to all VAT payers by 2022. Any business voluntarily moving to SdI invoice submissions would have been exempted from Spesometro filings as an incentive, plus given accelerated VAT credits. However, both amendments were rejected.

There were though some concessions: