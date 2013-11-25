Slovakia VAT Act changes
The Slovak VAT Act faces a number of changes which are now before Parliament. These cover the new report required listing local VAT supplies to other Slovak VAT registered businesses.
New Slovak VAT report
The Slovak tax authorities are aiming to introduce a new filing requirement on VAT registered businesses. This would come into place at the start of 2014.
The new filing, which would be submitted with the VAT return, includes:
- Supplies of taxable goods or services to other Slovak VAT registered businesses
- Acquisitions of goods or services with input VAT that is claimed as a deduction
- Invoice numbers of above customers and supplies
- Date of supply and payments for goods or services
- Gross values, VAT amount and net values
- Customs codes of goods
The above filing would be submitted with the electronic VAT return.
A number of countries now require VAT registered businesses to produce similar domestic recapitulative statements. These include: Italy; Hungary; Romania; and Bulgaria. They are aimed at intercepting VAT fraud, and help identify transactions not matched in customers’ VAT reporting
Other VAT measures
In addition to the proposed new filing, the Act also includes the following amendments:
- Application for the use of the reverse charge on the supply of mobile phones and high-value metals
- Withdrawal of the obligation on foreign importers of goods into Slovakia to VAT registers if their goods are for onward supply to another EU member state
- New provision for the deductibility of VAT
