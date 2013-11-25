Slovakia VAT Act changes

The Slovak VAT Act faces a number of changes which are now before Parliament. These cover the new report required listing local VAT supplies to other Slovak VAT registered businesses.

The Slovak tax authorities are aiming to introduce a new filing requirement on VAT registered businesses. This would come into place at the start of 2014.

The new filing, which would be submitted with the VAT return, includes:

Supplies of taxable goods or services to other Slovak VAT registered businesses

Acquisitions of goods or services with input VAT that is claimed as a deduction

Invoice numbers of above customers and supplies

Date of supply and payments for goods or services

Gross values, VAT amount and net values

Customs codes of goods

The above filing would be submitted with the electronic VAT return.

A number of countries now require VAT registered businesses to produce similar domestic recapitulative statements. These include: Italy; Hungary; Romania; and Bulgaria. They are aimed at intercepting VAT fraud, and help identify transactions not matched in customers’ VAT reporting