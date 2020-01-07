Slovakian VAT rates and VAT compliance

Slovakian VAT rates

Companies are required to charge the correct VAT rates on their Slovakian transactions, and will be held liable for any errors or omissions. Whilst the EU sets the framework for the rates, the Slovak Republic still determines the actual rates – although the higher, standard rate must be above 15%. The current rates are:

Slovakia VAT rates Rate Type Which goods or services 20% Standard All other taxable goods and services 10% Reduced Some foodstuffs; some pharmaceutical products; some medical equipment for disabled persons; books (excluding e-books); hotel and accommodation 0% Zero Intra-community and international passenger transport

Slovakian VAT compliance

When providing local supplies under a Slovakian VAT number, companies are required to follow local accounting and tax rate rules. These include: Following the full information requirements for invoices under the Slovakian VAT Act. Issuing invoicing for goods or services in accordance with the Slovakian time of supply rules

Use of electronic invoices, and approvals by customers

Maintenance of book, which must be retained for at least ten years

Processing of credit notes and other corrections

Use of approved foreign currency rates

What is the tax point for Slovakian VAT?