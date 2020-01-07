Vat Ledger Report or National Recapitulative Statement
Since January 2014, businesses have been required to submit VAT ledger reports. The VAT Ledger report contains details of a company’s incoming and outgoing invoices for each VAT period. The deadline for submission is the 25th day of the month following the tax period end.
Failure to submit the report may result in a fine of up to EUR10,000. In addition, repeated failure to submit a VAT Ledger report may result in a fine of up to EUR100,000.
Need help with your Slovakian VAT compliance?
Researching Slovakian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
Menu
- Slovakia
- Austria
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Russia
- Romania
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom