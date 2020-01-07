Since January 2014, businesses have been required to submit VAT ledger reports. The VAT Ledger report contains details of a company’s incoming and outgoing invoices for each VAT period. The deadline for submission is the 25th day of the month following the tax period end.

Failure to submit the report may result in a fine of up to EUR10,000. In addition, repeated failure to submit a VAT Ledger report may result in a fine of up to EUR100,000.