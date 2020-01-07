Vat Ledger Report or National Recapitulative Statement

Since January 2014, businesses have been required to submit VAT ledger reports. The VAT Ledger report contains details of a company’s incoming and outgoing invoices for each VAT period. The deadline for submission is the 25th day of the month following the tax period end.

Failure to submit the report may result in a fine of up to EUR10,000. In addition, repeated failure to submit a VAT Ledger report may result in a fine of up to EUR100,000.

Get help solving your VAT challenges

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard

Need help with your Slovakian VAT compliance?



Researching Slovakian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Slovakia VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/slovakia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/slovakia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/slovakia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/slovakia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

Get help solving your VAT challenges
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Menu

Europe

Africa and Middle East

Asia

Central & South America

North America

Oceania