Slovakian EC Sales Lists (ESL)

In Slovakia, ESLs are filed on a monthly basis for businesses with an annual turnover of above EUR50,000. Businesses with a turnover below EUR50,000 are required to file quarterly ESLs. The filing date is the 25th of the month following the relevant reporting period end.

Slovakian ESL filings are made online. There may be a fines of between EUR60 and EUR3,000 for late or incorrect Slovakian ESL filings.