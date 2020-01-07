Slovakian VAT registration

What are the Slovakian VAT registration thresholds?

For foreign businesses trading in Slovakia that are VAT/GST/Tax registered in their home state, the VAT registration threshold is nil.
For EU VAT registered companies selling goods over the internet to consumers in Slovakia, the VAT registration threshold (distance selling) is €35,000 per annum.

What information is required to get a Slovakian VAT number and registration

The Slovakian tax office will require the appropriate forms to be completed (in Slovak), and submitted with the following documentation:

  • VAT certificate to prove the business is registered for VAT elsewhere in the EU, if appropriate.
  • An original extract (either notarized or stamped by a court) from the company’s national trade register translated in Slovak by an official translator.
  • Passport of representative of the company.

Non-resident businesses should submit the registration form and supporting documentation to the Slovakian tax authorities in Bratislava before the start of any taxable activity.

What is the format of a Slovakian VAT number

Once the registration has been granted, usually within three weeks of submitting the application form, a unique Slovakian VAT number is allocated to the company. All EU member states have a fixed format for their VAT numbers. In Slovakia, it includes 10 digits and the prefix SK.

Slovakian Number Format

Country CodeSK
Format1234567890
Characters10 characters
Notes

What next?

Once a business has its VAT number, it is free to commence trading, and charging Slovakian VAT. It must comply with the Slovakian VAT compliance rules, and file regular returns (see Slovakian VAT Returns briefing).

Click for free Slovakian VAT info

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard

Need help with your Slovakian VAT compliance?



Researching Slovakian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Slovakia VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/slovakia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/slovakia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/slovakia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/slovakia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

Get free VAT help
Contact us

+44 (0)1273 022400

Where should I be VAT registered?

Get a free, Europe-wide, VAT assessment in minutes.

Europe VAT Risk Assessment graph showing countries in green, yellow, and red.
Check now

Menu

Europe

Africa and Middle East

Asia

Central & South America

North America

Oceania