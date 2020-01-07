For foreign businesses trading in Slovakia that are VAT/GST/Tax registered in their home state, the VAT registration threshold is nil. For EU VAT registered companies selling goods over the internet to consumers in Slovakia, the VAT registration threshold (distance selling) is €35,000 per annum.

What information is required to get a Slovakian VAT number and registration

The Slovakian tax office will require the appropriate forms to be completed (in Slovak), and submitted with the following documentation:

VAT certificate to prove the business is registered for VAT elsewhere in the EU, if appropriate.

An original extract (either notarized or stamped by a court) from the company’s national trade register translated in Slovak by an official translator.

Passport of representative of the company.

Non-resident businesses should submit the registration form and supporting documentation to the Slovakian tax authorities in Bratislava before the start of any taxable activity.