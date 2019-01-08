UK MTD deferral requires HMRC approval

In October 2018, HMRC announced the deferral of Making Tax Digital (MTD) by six months for over 35,000 businesses. The affected businesses including those filing:

group VAT returns;

VAT divisions;

trusts;

non-resident tax payers;

businesses making payments on account;

businesses on annual accounting scheme; and

public bodies with supplementary disclosure requirements.

Deferral is granted by a direct notification from HMRC, which have now been sent out. Any businesses which have not received such a communication are therefore required to implement the new requirements from 1 April 2019. VAT payers should therefore contact HMRC now if they believe they qualify for the deferral, but have not yet received a HRMC letter.

