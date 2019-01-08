VATLive > Blog > EU VAT > UK MTD deferral requires HMRC approval

  • Jan 8, 2019 | Richard Asquith
In October 2018, HMRC announced the deferral of Making Tax Digital (MTD) by six months for over 35,000 businesses. The affected businesses including those filing:

  • group VAT returns;
  • VAT divisions;
  • trusts;
  • non-resident tax payers;
  • businesses making payments on account;
  • businesses on annual accounting scheme; and
  • public bodies with supplementary disclosure requirements.

Deferral is granted by a direct notification from HMRC, which have now been sent out. Any businesses which have not received such a communication are therefore required to implement the new requirements from 1 April 2019. VAT payers should therefore contact HMRC now if they believe they qualify for the deferral, but have not yet received a HRMC letter.

MTD filing for over 1 million businesses

From 1 April 2019, over 1 million UK businesses will be required to file their VAT returns via HMRC’s new Making Tax Digital (MTD) API-portal. This will require accounting software or specially enabled Excel spreadsheets to file the nine-box information directly without human intervention or manual keying-in.

