Adrianna Burrows

As Chief Marketing Officer, Adrianna leads efforts to elevate Avalara’s global brand, expand market awareness, and drive demand for the company’s industry-leading compliance solutions.

Most recently, she served as VP of Global Marketing at Shopify – the most senior marketing role in the business. Before Shopify, Adrianna held CMO positions at prominent tech companies, including PayScale, Cornerstone OnDemand, and Stack Overflow. She also successfully led high-profile marketing initiatives at Microsoft, where, as General Manager of Windows Global Marketing, she spearheaded the global launch of Windows 10. Her early career includes over 12 years at communications agency Waggener Edstrom, culminating in her role as Senior Vice President.