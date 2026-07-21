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Amy Walker

Amy Walker
Amy Walker

EVP, Chief Sales Officer

Amy leads Avalara’s global sales organisation. She has over 15 years of experience driving revenue growth and building high-performing sales teams in the SaaS industry. She most recently served as Chief Sales Officer at a public SaaS company, where she helped scale the business to $2 billion in revenue within a highly competitive market. Beginning her career as a sales representative and rising through the organisation to lead the global sales function, she brings deep operational expertise, frontline perspective, and a strong track record of disciplined execution.
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